Mohamed Salah releases heartfelt tribute following Diogo Jota’s death

Both Liverpool and Wolves, fans and football as a whole are in mourning after the 28-year-old Portugal forward and his brother Andre Silva were killed in a car crash in Spain in the early hours of Thursday.

Players were due back this weekend to begin the preliminaries of pre-season. However, the first tranche of the phased return scheduled for Friday has been postponed.

“I am truly lost for words. Until yesterday, I never thought there would be something that would frighten me of going back to Liverpool after the break,” Salah wrote on social media.

“Team mates come and go but not like this. It’s going to be extremely difficult to accept that Diogo won’t be there when we go back.

“My thoughts are with his wife, his children, and of course his parents who suddenly lost their children.

“Those close to Diogo and his brother Andre need all the support they can get. They will never be forgotten.”

Mourners gathered at a wake in Portugal on Friday morning, ahead of the brothers’ funeral at the Igreja Matriz de Gondomar in Sao Cosme at 10am on Saturday.