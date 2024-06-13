Man denies burglary and car theft

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Stephen Wood, of no fixed address, but formerly of Bishopdale, Telford is accused of burgling a property in Shifnal on the night of July 7, 2022.

The 46-year-old is also alleged to have stolen a grey Audi TT and a Black Kia Ceed at the time of the burglary.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary and two charges of car theft when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

Recorder Mr Anthony Warner set a trial date at the same court for February 24 next year.