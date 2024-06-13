Man denies burglary and car theft
A Telford man who has denied burgling a house and stealing two cars two years ago is set to stand trial next year.
Published
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stephen Wood, of no fixed address, but formerly of Bishopdale, Telford is accused of burgling a property in Shifnal on the night of July 7, 2022.
The 46-year-old is also alleged to have stolen a grey Audi TT and a Black Kia Ceed at the time of the burglary.
He pleaded not guilty to a charge of burglary and two charges of car theft when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.
Recorder Mr Anthony Warner set a trial date at the same court for February 24 next year.