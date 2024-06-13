Former Telford GP surgery building still used by NHS service put up for sale
A former GP surgery that's still being used by the NHS has been put up for sale.
The Telford Wound Healing Service is based in Dale Acre Way, near Telford town centre, in a single-storey building that's now on the market for £250,000.
The building is let to the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust on a 10-year lease which began in July 2020.
In the listing, estate agents Towler Shaw Roberts said: "The property comprises a detached single-storey purpose-built former doctors surgery that has been converted and adapted for its current use as a clinical centre occupied by the NHS Trust.