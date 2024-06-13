The Telford Wound Healing Service is based in Dale Acre Way, near Telford town centre, in a single-storey building that's now on the market for £250,000.

The building is let to the Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust on a 10-year lease which began in July 2020.

In the listing, estate agents Towler Shaw Roberts said: "The property comprises a detached single-storey purpose-built former doctors surgery that has been converted and adapted for its current use as a clinical centre occupied by the NHS Trust.