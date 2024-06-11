Developer appeals after Telford apartment and retail unit plan rejected

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Sukhdev Jandu, of Luxhom Invest Ltd, has targeted a pair of semi-detached properties in Slaney Street in Oakengates, which are both vacant.

At the time of the initial application, Dutch Architecture, working on behalf of Mr Jandu, said the scheme would help in the regeneration of Oakengates, and help create a vibrant town centre where people will want to live.

“The current proposal will make best use of currently vacant land and will provide much needed housing within easy reach of all local amenities, facilities and within excellent transport links,” reads the design and access statement.

“It will add activity to this currently unused section of town and will help in creating a much better experience for the people who are using the existing facilities and the new proposed facilities.

“Attracting more people into the town centre will be of benefit to the area as a whole.”

Luxhom Invest Ltd want to demolish a pair of semi-detached properties in Slaney Street, Oakengates, and create 10 apartments and a retail unit. Picture: Google

However, Telford & Wrekin Council felt that insufficient information had been provided to demonstrate that the site could be adequately drained and that there was adequate parking provision. Therefore, the application was refused.

Additional highways and drainage information has now been provided after Mr Jandu appealed the decision.

A decision will be taken at a later date.