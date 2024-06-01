'He'll get an honorary degree if he stays here much longer!' Meet Pedro the Telford campus peacock

Earlier this week the Shropshire Star reported on 'Pedro the Peacock' who turned up at the Priorslee campus of the University of Wolverhampton three years ago.

Staff and students at the campus say he is now a permanent fixture and is beloved by staff, students and visitors.

Pedro the Peacock has made the Telford Campus of Wolverhampton University his home

Mark Porter, building manager, says the university has been looking after him ever since Pedro and a peacock pal turned up in 2021.

“He has been here three years,” said Mark. “There was two up until last year then one went on his travels and did not come back, but Pedro has been here three years.