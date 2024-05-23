'A happy family' is the key to long life says Dorothy as she celebrates being 102-years young

When Dorothy Lewis was born in 1922 in Kitts Green, Birmingham, construction of the Lincoln Memorial had just been completed in Washington DC, Benito Mussolini's Fascist Party was seizing control of the Italian government and Adolf Hitler was being jailed in Germany.

Mrs Lewis met her first husband Norman Oakley during the war, and the pair moved to Shropshire where they bought a drapers shop in Newport then a florists in the county.

Norman passed away aged 68 and Dorothy, who spent her life working in retail, later remarried Bill Lewis in 1986.