'A happy family' is the key to long life says Dorothy as she celebrates being 102-years young
A Shropshire woman has revealed that a 'happy family life' is the key to longevity as she celebrated her 102nd birthday surrounded by her children and grandchildren on Tuesday.
When Dorothy Lewis was born in 1922 in Kitts Green, Birmingham, construction of the Lincoln Memorial had just been completed in Washington DC, Benito Mussolini's Fascist Party was seizing control of the Italian government and Adolf Hitler was being jailed in Germany.
Mrs Lewis met her first husband Norman Oakley during the war, and the pair moved to Shropshire where they bought a drapers shop in Newport then a florists in the county.
Norman passed away aged 68 and Dorothy, who spent her life working in retail, later remarried Bill Lewis in 1986.