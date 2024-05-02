Mother avoids jail after she "wrapped her car around a lamppost" and refused to give a breath sample

Rhiannon Busby of Elmwood Road, Telford refused on two separate occasions to give police officers a sample of breath after being suspected of being drunk behind the wheel this year, Telford Magistrates heard on Wednesday.

The court was told that the 38-year-old was first suspected to be drunk behind the wheel when she "wrapped her car around a lamppost" in Lightmoor Way in Telford.

Prosecutor, Ms Sara Beddow, told the court that Busby's VW Tiguan had “completely blocked the carriageway” in Lightmoor Way after she had ploughed into the lamppost, which she had knocked over.

“There was substantial damage to the vehicle,” said Ms Beddow. “And also in the process she knocked out the power to several houses.”

She said when police officers arrived they found Busby “unsteady on her feet” and asked her to perform a roadside breath test.