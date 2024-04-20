Emergency services called to early morning A49 crash between lorry and car

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the incident on the A49 in Stapleton, south of Shrewsbury, involved an HGV and a saloon car.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene of the crash, which occurred just before 1.30am.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been approached for more information.