Young mum's daughter is her marathon motivation after life-changing diagnosis at five months
A mum whose young daughter has a rare genetic disorder is preparing for the run of her life in Sunday's London Marathon.
By David Tooley
Megan Salvidge, 26, says she is "confident" that she will be able to complete the 26-mile capital course at the weekend after completing 18 miles in training after an injury knock-back.
"There is an extra eight miles to do," said Megan, from Stirchley, in Telford. "But I am feeling confident of doing it.
"I am in the chilling stage of training now, not doing much, but I'll be jogging 2Km on Saturday."
Megan is running the marathon to help raise funds for Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA).