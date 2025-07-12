Mayor of Telford opens art exhibition by residents

Residents of Bournville House, which is managed by Bournville Village Trust, showcased the artwork they produced in their weekly art classes.

Laura Keane, Supporting People Services Manager at Bournville Village Trust, said: “Our residents can take part in a whole host of activities and events and one of the most popular is the weekly art class. It was founded by Ann, a resident at Bournville House, and over the last few years she’s taught many people how to paint.”

The temporary exhibition was held in the lounge of Bournville House, and the local community were invited to view the artwork and buy their favourite pieces.

The Mayor of Telford and Wrekin, Councillor Eileen Callear with residents of Bournville House. Photo: Bournville Village Trust

Laura continued: “The artwork was incredible and shows how talented our residents are, many of whom didn’t have any experience before starting the class. The class is open to anyone in the community, so if you’re looking for a new hobby and to make new friends, please get in touch.”

Homes at Bournville House are available for people aged 50 and over who want to live independently. There are 59 apartments all of which are wheelchair accessible. Residents have access to an inhouse bistro, hair and nail salon as well as activities and events such as free exercise classes, movie nights, bingo and knit and natter.