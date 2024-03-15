Library to relocate while theatre is redeveloped

The library will instead be based at The Wakes, closure to its current location.

The library will close its doors at Oakengates Theatre on Monday, March 25, and reopen at The Wakes on Thursday, April 4.

Operating hours for Oakengates Library at its new home will be Monday and Thursday – 10am to 4pm, Friday – 9am to 5pm, Tuesday and Wednesday – 3pm to 5pm, and Saturday – 9am to 1pm.

Starting from the end of July, the opening hours will be Monday, Thursday, and Friday – 10am to 4pm, and Saturday – 10am to 2pm.

As part of the move, a council service phone, self-scan service machine, and two free-to-use computers will be transferred, along with a large selection of books.

Additionally, the library will be staffed ready to assist service users with book and audio book rentals, and sourcing materials from other libraries across the borough.

The temporary relocation is necessary due to forthcoming remodelling works at Telford Theatre, the library’s current location.

“The temporary relocation of Oakengates Library to The Wakes demonstrates our commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to vital services for our residents,” said Councillor Nathan England, Telford & Wrekin Cabinet Member for Finance, Customer Services and Governance.

“While the library undergoes this transition, we are dedicated to providing continuity of service for community library users.”

“The remodelling of our Theatre is an exciting step forward for Oakengates and for Telford & Wrekin,” said Councillor Lee Carter Telford & Wrekin Council Cabinet Lead for Place (The Economy & Neighbourhood Services).

He added: “Not only will it enable us to expand the range of shows and events for residents to enjoy, but it will also contribute to boosting Oakengates creating a modern new space for residents and visitors alike.”

Councillor Stephen Reynolds, Mayor of Oakengates, said: "As we temporarily relocate Oakengates Library to The Wakes, we remain steadfast in our commitment to providing ongoing access to vital services for our residents. This move ensures that our community members can continue to benefit from library resources and assistance without disruption."

The remodelling of Telford Theatre, supported by the Central Government Levelling Up Fund, will bring about a comprehensive rebuild, remodel, and expansion of the venue. This includes a new modern entrance, an upgraded auditorium and studio theatre, a community art room, additional toilets, and improved front and back of house areas, ensuring a contemporary theatre experience for Oakengates and its residents.

Meanwhile, Oakengates Theatre Square adjacent to Telford Theatre will also undergo transformation, updating the 1960s shopping precinct with new shops, NuPlace homes, and a new market and event space.

For more information about the Telford Theatre remodelling project, please visit: https://www.telford.gov.uk/info/21918/telford_theatre