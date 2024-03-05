Firefighters deal with fire next to a house in Brookside

Two fire crews went to Burnside, Brookside just after 2.30am on Tuesday . Police also went to the scene.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The fire involved a trolley full of discarded wiring next to a house. It was extinguished using one hose reel jet."

The blaze was under control by 2.50am.

In Shrewsbury two fire crews were called to the Prince of Wales pub in Bynner Street, Shrewsbury at 1.19am to reports of a vehicle blaze.

A saloon car was totally destroyed in the incident. Firefighters put on breathing apparatus to get the fire under control within half an hour.