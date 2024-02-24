Telford International Centre's snooker tournament success helps put town in the frame

Most of the tournament's playing days have been sold out with spectators and players alike praising the centre as an excellent base.

Huge snooker stars have travelled to Telford for the championships, the latest sporting event to grace the centre.

But it is also well known for an eclectic mix of business and leisure festivals and conferences.

From the Wales Comic Con to poultry, and tattoo festivals to dairy shows, Telford International Centre seemingly has something for everyone.

The centre's brand manager, Mathew James, said about the Players' Tournament: "The event is really busy and most of the sessions have sold out. When they were interviewed this week some of the snooker players had really high praise for us which is great to hear.

"Other sports we have hosted recently include boxing, gymnastics and pool and in August we hold the incredibly popular Pickleball.

"Having people visit us gives great exposure to Telford and the region as a whole.

"It is great for leisure tourism but with so many business conferences and corporate events, it is also good for attracting businesses to Telford."

The semi-finals of the tournament are being held on Saturday with the finals on Sunday.