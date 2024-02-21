Shoplifter who stole more than £6,000 of items avoids jail after being offered place at rehabilitation centre

Naomi Wilson's latest charges included one offence of stealing £2,500 of beauty products from Marks & Spencer in Telford and two of targeting Boots in the town, taking items worth £1,500 on one day and £900 on another.

Wilson, 37, from Dawley, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Tuesday after admitting 13 offences between January 2023 and January this year.

The total stolen amounted to £6,738.

Llani Davis, prosecuting, said Wilson's thefts were captured on CCTV and spotted by shop workers who recognised her as a regular offender.