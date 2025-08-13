From steam to spokes: SVR drivers cycle for engine’s 50th anniversary

Fifty years ago this summer, after being rescued by a group of steam enthusiasts and engineers, the Great Western heavy freight loco 2857 was undertaking a momentous journey from Woodham’s scrapyard, in Barry, South Wales, to her new home on the Severn Valley Railway. Once there, a solid band of volunteers began a major ten year overhaul and the loco was returned to steam in 1985 and spent the subsequent decades in regular service on the SVR with various stints on holiday at other preserved railways. In 2018, 2857 reached the impressive milestone of 100,000 miles in preservation in 2018.

L-R Three of the riders, Dai price, Meg Gregory and Simon Brooks, seen here working on the loco at Kidderminster.

2857 retired from service five years later in 2023 and she was taken out of service and is currently patiently waiting for her next major overhaul in preservation. The loco is currently housed at Kidderminster where work has begun; the boiler stripped of tubes and other preparatory work underway. Plans are afoot to begin the overhaul in 2026, with the aim being to have the loco back in traffic before the end of the decade.

To mark the 50th anniversary of 2857’s escape from the scrapyard, four supporters will be cycling from Barry to Bewdley - a distance of around 120 miles. They can’t recreate 2857’s exact route (as she was one of the last two locos to leave Barry by rail) however they will benefit from an overnight breather halfway, just as the loco did all those years ago!

2857 in 1970, looking pretty sorry for herself in Barry Scrapyard before being rescued.

The riding group will consist of Dai Price and Simon Brooks who are both Steam Engine Drivers on the SVR and have looked after the loco since the 1970’s. They have also had many great cycling adventures together, doing long distance tours both in this country and abroad. Joining them on the ride are Adam Kyte and Meg Gregory, the children of Bob Kyte, who was one of the original team who rescued the loco in 1975 and was the chairman of The 2857 Society for twenty years until 1999. Adam lives in Cornwall and cheerleads from afar, whilst Meg lives in Wolverhampton and is the current Vice Chairman of The 2857 Society. They have enjoyed/endured several tandem cycle rides together all over the UK.

The ride is also being supported by The Bewdley Brewery, who already produce a beer called “2857” (although the locals still just ask for a pint of numbers as it’s less of a mouthful ) by donating ride t-shirts and bar pump clips to decorate the riders handlebars!

The B2B (Barry To Bewdley) riders hope to highlight the Golden Anniversary of 2857’s arrival at the SVR and, through sponsorship of the ride, raise more of the essential funds needed to get her through the next overhaul and back in steam on the Severn Valley as soon as possible. They will be setting off from the site of Woodham’s Scrapyard in Barry, South Wales at 9am on Tuesday 19th August 2025 and aim to arrive at Bewdley Station by 6pm Wednesday 20th August, where they hope to raise a toast to the old girl and to all those who will cherish her for the next fifty years.

2857 in all her glory in 2018, after racking up an massive 100,000 miles in preservation.