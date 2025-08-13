Suspected explosive item found in Bridgnorth checked over by bomb squad
Police say an object which closed part of Bridgnorth and required the bomb squad to attend, was not "unexploded ordnance".
Bridgnorth's Listley Court was cordoned off yesterday afternoon - Tuesday, August 12.
The move came after the discovery of a suspected explosive item, with a specialist explosive ordnance disposal team attending the scene.
The cordon was lifted yesterday afternoon and now the police have offered a brief update on the nature of the incident.
In a post on social media they said that the specialist team had determined that the object was not in fact unexploded ordnance - although there has been no comment on what the object which sparked the concern was.
The Bridgnorth Police spokesman said: "The EOD team found the object not to be an unexploded ordnance and it was safe for the cordon to be lifted."