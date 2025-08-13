Suspected explosive item found in Bridgnorth checked over by bomb squad

Bridgnorth's Listley Court was cordoned off yesterday afternoon - Tuesday, August 12.

The move came after the discovery of a suspected explosive item, with a specialist explosive ordnance disposal team attending the scene.

The cordon was lifted yesterday afternoon and now the police have offered a brief update on the nature of the incident.

In a post on social media they said that the specialist team had determined that the object was not in fact unexploded ordnance - although there has been no comment on what the object which sparked the concern was.

The Bridgnorth Police spokesman said: "The EOD team found the object not to be an unexploded ordnance and it was safe for the cordon to be lifted."