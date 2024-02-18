'Stick to 20mph' as school near roadworks implements new one-way plan for parents

Four-way traffic lights on the A442 at Crudgington have been causing congestion, and from Monday morning Crudgington School, which sits on the busy road, will be making changes.

PCSO Ivan Collumbell, of the police team in Wellington and Newport Rural, said: "Please be aware, that currently on the A442 at Crudgington there are temporary four-way traffic lights, whilst the crossroads is being turned into a roundabout.

"This is causing traffic congestion and may make your journey take a little longer, so allow extra time or use another route."

He has asked the local community to also be aware that from Monday February 19 2024 Crudgington School will be opening a new gate for traffic exiting the site.

"Please show caution when passing the school and observe the 20 mph speed limit so we can keep everyone safe."

The school is implementing a one way system for morning drop-offs and afternoon collections of children at the school.

