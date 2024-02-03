Diversions in place on the A5 due to overturned lorry - with recovery expected to take some time

The southbound carriageway was closed on Saturday morning between the A449 (Gailey) and Junction 12 of the M6 for Cannock.

National Highways said it was due to an overturned lorry.

They added that the western quadrant of the M6 J12 roundabout was also closed with no access to the M6 northbound entry slip road.

Clean up crews and recovery were on the scene just before 5am.

But recovery of the vehicle was "expected to be protracted" as the lorry was fully laden and needed to be unloaded before it could be recovered.

Diversions

Road users travelling to the M6 were advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

At the A5/A449 Gailey roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A449 southbound.

Follow the A449 southbound to the M54 J2 roundabout and take the 1st exit to join the M54 eastbound.

Exit the M54 eastbound at J1 and take the 1st exit to join the A460 northbound.

Follow the A460 to the M6 J11 and join the M6 to continue your journey.

Road users continuing to travel on the A5 eastbound were advised to follow the above diversion to M6 J11 and then follow the hollow circle diversion symbol: