Trailer full of food up in flames at Telford business park

The fire happened at CML Fulfilment Ltd, a food transport logistics firm based at Brockton Business Park in Telford.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and paramedics were not called.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 4.21am on Wednesday, January 17, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire involving a trailer unit containing food stuffs. Crews used four breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish."

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Telford Central and Tweedale. An operations officer was also in attendance.