Grade II listed 'epitome of village charm' cottage hits the market - for less than you might expect

Listed with Barbers of Newport the historic Tibberton property will set you back somewhere in the region of £625,000.

The three-bed detached property sits in one acre of gardens and also includes a large detached garage workshop.

Describing what buyers can expect for their hard-earned cash, the listing states: "Welcome to the epitome of village charm! This fabulous Detached Grade II Listed Cottage is a true gem.

"Nestled in approximately one acre of enchanting garden grounds. Meticulously updated and improved by the present owner, this residence has been transformed into an exceptionally characterful detached three-bedroom home, seamlessly blending modern comfort with historical charm.

"The heart of this idyllic village is graced by the presence of this picturesque cottage, exuding a timeless appeal that transports you to a bygone era. As you step onto the property, you'll be greeted by the lush, sprawling garden grounds that surround the cottage, offering a private oasis of tranquillity.

"Inside, the home reveals a thoughtful fusion of period features and contemporary amenities. The careful restoration has retained the cottage's historical integrity, showcasing exposed beams, charming fireplaces, and character-rich nooks throughout.

"Each room tells a story, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere that is both elegant and cosy."

Billed as a "testament to timeless elegance", the listing reveals what is hidden inside the charming cottage surrounds.

It states: "This residence boasts three generously sized bedrooms, providing ample space for comfortable living. The main bedroom, in particular, offers a peaceful retreat, while the additional bedrooms ensure flexibility for various lifestyle needs.

"The large detached garage workshop adds to the property's appeal, offering practical space for hobbies, storage, or potential conversion to suit your individual preferences.

"Situated in the heart of the village, convenience meets serenity, as you enjoy the best of both worlds. Immerse yourself in the close-knit community atmosphere while relishing the tranquillity of rural living.

"In summary, this Grade II listed cottage is not just a home; it's a testament to timeless elegance, thoughtful design, and a lifestyle that seamlessly blends history with modern comfort.

"Welcome to a residence that transcends time, offering a unique opportunity to live in a piece of history while savouring the comforts of contemporary living."

It adds: "Step through the charming enclosed porch, and the story of this extraordinary cottage unfolds. The entrance sets the tone for the residence, offering a warm welcome that transitions seamlessly into the heart of the home. The lounge and dining room, each with its own distinct character, are separated by a substantial central fireplace, creating a focal point that radiates both warmth and historical significance.

"The bespoke kitchen is a culinary haven, where modern convenience meets traditional craftsmanship.

"As you move through the residence, a rear lobby provides access to a utility area, ensuring that daily chores are carried out with ease. The convenience of a ground floor shower room adds a touch of practicality, enhancing the functionality of the home.

"A Rear Porch completes this section of the cottage, offering a connection to the outdoors and an inviting spot to enjoy the surrounding beauty.

"Venture to the first floor, and the allure continues with three generously sized bedrooms and a family bathroom

"In essence, this property is not just a house; it's a narrative of a well-lived life, where the past meets the present in perfect harmony. Welcome to a home that embraces you with its character, captivates you with its design, and invites you to create your own chapter within its historic walls."

For more information visit https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/66368039/?search_identifier=7728e569f52d5f981d2d76bed1fa5c309029ace43012ca755b35592d61190588