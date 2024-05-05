Severn Trent has revealed a list of the top-ten strangest things its workers have pulled out of sewers across the region, with many likely to leave people scratching their heads as to how on earth they got there.

Toys feature prominently on the list with Gosling's plastic clone one of those fished out, along with a Dora the Explora who went on an adventure not likely to make it to the TV screen.

Other items found bizarrely included pieces of a garden shed, false teeth, underwear, a chopped-up bed frame, glasses, wallets, keys, cutlery, and car tyres

But the funny list does come with an important message, with Severn Trent asking people to think about what is being putting into the sewers.

Dora the Explora discovered in the sewer by Severn Trent workers.

Grant Mitchell, sewer blockages lead for Severn Trent, said: “Over the years we have seen so many things making their way through the sewers, all you have to do is sift through the skips of unflushable items that are filtered out of the treatment process at our Sewage Treatment Works, and you will be able to find all sorts.