Firefighters called out to vehicle blaze on M54 at Telford

The incident happened at around 2.20pm at the Junction 6 exit slip at Arleston, Telford. The blaze was extinguished by the time firefighters arrived.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 2.24pm on Friday, December 22, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a car fire in Telford.

"One vehicle involved in fire. Fire extinguished prior to arrival of fire service. Inspection only by crews."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Wellington.