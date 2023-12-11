Traffic orders to be brought in to stop indiscriminate parking

The council says it wants to improve pedestrian safety.

Orders include introducing a restricted parking zone at all times on all days on parts of Market Street, Wellington. There will be 10 limited waiting bays installed on Crescent Road, Wellington.

Double yellow lines are to be painted on the following roads: Castlefield Way, Aqueduct, Crescent Road, Wellington, Doseley Road, Dawley, Halesfield 9, Summerhill and Sutton Way, Sutton Hill.

There will be no waiting on the verge or footway all all times on both sides of Prince Street between Tweedale Crescent and Tweedale Wharf while restricted no waiting, between 8-9am and 2.30-4pm on Upper Road, Madeley.