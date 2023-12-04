Tears of joy for family as they are reunited with dog that got lost at steam railway site

Little Lillith the dog is back in arms of the grateful family after being found at the marquee at the Telford Steam Railway's Spring Village site.

A few clicks later on Facebook and the family rushed over to pick up the best Christmas present ever, their little dog.

A spokesperson for the steam railway said: "Last Wednesday we found a cold and frightened dog at our Spring Village site.

"She had hidden herself behind the marquee, and it was only by chance that we saw her. She looked well cared for though and didn't appear to have been 'lost' for long.

"We managed to get her inside and warm and, through the magic of Facebook, were able to get in contact with her distraught owners. A few checks later, to ensure we had the right people, and little Lillith was reunited with her family.

"There were a few tears of joy and relief that we had achieved a happy ending."

The Steam Railway added that it would love to see Lillith back at the railway next year "as long as she doesn't travel on her own next time".

The dog's owners responded by saying there were no words "we could say to tell you how happy and grateful we are".

"She's happy to be home and reunited with us," they added.

The Steam Railway, in Horsehay, is currently running its popular Polar Express services in the run-up to Christmas.