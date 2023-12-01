Residents given more time to comment on plan for thousands of new Telford homes

Residents have been given more time to have their say on a draft Local Plan, which includes ambitions to build nearly 9,000 new homes in the borough.

The local plan is a document which sets out where housing and business developments can be built. The draft includes sites across the entire of Telford and Wrekin for housing and employment developments.

Over half the homes needed between now and 2040 have already been granted planning permission, so the draft plan seeks to deliver 8,800 further new homes to Telford & Wrekin.

Residents had previously been given until January 12 to take part in a consultation about the plan, but Telford & Wrekin Council has extended the consultation period until Wednesday, January 31.

The announcement comes as the draft Local Plan consultation reaches its halfway stage, with more than 4,500 people having visited the consultation website to view the proposals.

To date, three public drop-in sessions have been held around the borough, with further public information sessions and meetings with town and parish councils planned over the coming weeks.

Councillor Richard Overton said: “The draft Local Plan consultation is about identifying what development should happen and where, ensuring this meets the needs of our population now and in the future too.

“It presents a wide range of options and proposals for new development sites, not all of which will ultimately be required, so it’s important that people get involved and have their say so their views can be considered when we create the final plan for our borough for the next twenty years.

“So far, more than 4,500 people have visited the website to see the proposals, and we’ve held a number of drop-in public information sessions around the borough.

"We have more of these scheduled, where planning experts will be on hand to answer questions and explain the draft Local Plan further.

“As these sessions continue, we’ve listened to the feedback we’ve been getting, and have extended the consultation closing date further into the new year, to give people more time to have their say.”

The Telford and Wrekin draft Local Plan consultation is open until 5pm on Wednesday 31 January 2024. It can be viewed, and feedback left online at telfordandwrekinlocalplan.co.uk

Printed copies of the plan can also be viewed, and feedback left at libraries at Southwater, Newport, Wellington, Dawley, Madeley, Stirchley and Oakengates, and at community centres in Brookside, Donnington Wood, Madeley, Sutton Hill, Hadley and Woodside.