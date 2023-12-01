Jordan Hinds's victim, who did not know him, was walking with a stroller when he attempted to sexually assault her, Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre heard on Thursday.

The 25-year-old, of no fixed abode, was stopped in the act when nearby workmen intervened, the court was told.

Hinds was arrested in Wellington shortly after the assault, where police found him in possession of an Adidas bag containing condoms, sexual lubricant and a knife.

The court also heard that Hinds had been on licence and serving a suspended sentence for possession of a knife at the time of the attack on March 10, 2022.

Prosecutor Mr Darron Whitehead said Hinds's victim had left her home at around 9am with her two children when her attacker struck.

"She became aware of the defendant behind when she was walking towards an alleyway," he said, adding that as she approached the alley, Hinds came up from behind her and propositioned her sexually, which she 'robustly' rejected.

"She tried to carry on walking," added Mr Whitehead. "Within a minute, he grabbed her around the mouth and started to drag her into the alleyway. He was dragging her until they both fell on the floor.

"She managed to remove the defendant's hand from her mouth and she screamed loudly."

He said that nearby workmen and a woman driving past in her car stopped to assist, and Hinds fled, but his victim had already taken a photograph of her attacker, which she later passed onto the police.

Hinds was later identified by officers from West Mercia Police and was located in the town with the bag.

In an impact statement, Hinds' victim said the attack had resulted in her child being too scared to leave the home in case 'that man gets us', and it had left her suffering 'panic attacks'.

She added: "I don't know him but I have seen him in Wellington before. He is obviously devoid of morals. He attacked me with my two children. I now feel like a prisoner in her own home."

Hinds had admitted a charge of sexual assault at a previous hearing, and Mr Kevin Jones, defending, said his client had spent 628 days on remand since his arrest in March 2022.

Recorder Julian Taylor admitted that there had 'been considerable delay to this sentencing' but described Hinds's attack as 'a very frightening ordeal' for his victim.

"Fortunately public-spirited people intervened and they should be commended on what they did that day," he said, telling Hinds: "You are not a man of good character by any stretch of the imagination. You were only a few months into a suspended sentence."

However, after sentencing Hinds to two years and three months in prison, he told the defendant that he would be eligible for immediate release due to the time he had served on remand.

He also said he would take the "very exceptional course of action" and not activate the suspended sentence, due to the time he had already served in prison.

Instead he ordered Hinds to pay a £50 fine for the breach, payable at £5 a week, and also ordered him to undertake work with the probation service, which would include "polygraph testing".

The judge also ordered the bag containing the lubricant, condoms and knife to be "forfeited".