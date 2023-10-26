Owner sought by police after woman bitten in Telford dog attack

By Richard WilliamsDawleyPublished: Last Updated:

Police in Telford are seeking the owner of three dogs, after one of them bit a woman and her own pet dog.

West Mercia Police said the incident happened on Holly Road, Little Dawley, at around 6.45am on Monday.

The woman received injuries to her hand and sought hospital treatment.

West Mercia Police say they are keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved, to understand what happened.

He is described as a white man and was walking three dogs at the time. One of the dogs was on a lead.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the incident, or knows who the dog owner may be, is asked to get in touch with PC Cound on 07866 215052 or william.cound@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 59i of 23 October.

Dawley
Telford
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News