Owner sought by police after woman bitten in Telford dog attack

West Mercia Police said the incident happened on Holly Road, Little Dawley, at around 6.45am on Monday.
The woman received injuries to her hand and sought hospital treatment.
West Mercia Police say they are keen to speak to the owner of the dog involved, to understand what happened.
He is described as a white man and was walking three dogs at the time. One of the dogs was on a lead.
Anyone who may have been in the area at the time and saw the incident, or knows who the dog owner may be, is asked to get in touch with PC Cound on 07866 215052 or william.cound@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 59i of 23 October.