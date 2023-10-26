Man arrested after car crashes into house in Telford

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into a house in Telford on Thursday morning.

Fire crews had to winch the car free from the house
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they sent four fire engines to Teme Avenue in the town, following the incident at around 4.30am.

SFRS said crews used small gear and winches to extricate the car from the property, but reported that no occupants were trapped in the vehicle when they arrived. Police were also on the scene.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "Police responded to a report of a collision whereby a residential property was damaged on Teme Avenue in Telford earlier this morning around 4.20am. No one was injured. One man has been arrested."

