Highways workers' donations boost air ambulance

Staff across the region have been donating clothing to sell in the charities’ shops or recycle to fund their life-saving work.

More than 250 bags of donations were collected for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance and The Air Ambulance Service, while across the country more than 950 bags were collected for a total of 11 air ambulance charities.

National Highways Customer Services Manager for the Midlands James Bird said: "We are always pleased to help the air ambulance charities because of the vital work they do to save lives. Many of our front line staff, including our supply chain colleagues, see the difference they make at very close quarters and value them immensely. The amount of items that have been donated over recent weeks is testament to that and it’s been great to see everyone come together for this amazing cause.”

Jon Cottrell, senior partnerships executive for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity said: “Donations given to our charity shops kindly help make our daily lifesaving missions possible. Thank you to everyone at National Highways for their kind donations of pre-loved goods.

“The funds made from sales means our doctors and critical care paramedics can continue to save lives across Northern Gloucestershire and the Midlands.”

Joe Harper, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance said: “National Highways and its teams have done a fantastic job of collecting donations, and the sale of these items not only helps Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance to be by the side of even more patients, but also people living in our communities who rely on our Charity Shops to support them during the continued cost-of-living crisis, benefit also. Thank you so much to everyone who supports this initiative.”

Liz Kelly, Reuse Business Support Manager for The Air Ambulance Service, said: “On behalf of the charity I would like to say a big thank you to everyone involved for their kind donations. We receive no government or National Lottery funding for our lifesaving missions and we rely entirely on donations from the local community and businesses to raise the much-needed funds for each one. Support just like this helps to keep our helicopters flying and our lifesaving missions possible."