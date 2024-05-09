Judge records 'not guilty' verdict in case of man accused of killing his ex-partner's kitten

Ethan Gulacsi, 23, of Downton Court, Deercote, Telford, had denied engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship and his case was reviewed during an appearance at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Wednesday.

At an earlier appearance the court heard that Mr Gulacsi was accused of killing his former partner’s kitten as well as controlling her bank account by preventing her from using her bank card, between August 2022 and December 2022.