National Grid to excavate road near Buildwas as part of major project

Photo: Google

Doocey Group will be carrying out work on behalf of National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) from October 30.

The work is being completed to secure a reliable electricity supply for NGED’s existing customers, and is not linked to the power station development.

It will involve the excavation of a trench to install ducts, through which new cables will then be installed. At certain places larger excavations will be required to join and test these cables.

The route to be excavated is the B4169 Much Wenlock Road, near Buildwas Abbey and Buildwas Quarry.

A spokesman for Doocey Group said: “While we aim to minimise the impact of our works, we wish to apologise in advance for any inconvenience and disruption that may be caused while carrying out these essential works and would like to thank you in advance for your co-operation.

“If you have any questions or wish to notify Doocey Group of any special requirements/priority service residents at your address, please contact us on our head office number, 0121 520 9874.”

To allow the works to be completed safely, temporary traffic lights will be required with a traffic management operative on site between 7.30am and 6.30pm to manually control them.