'Call 999 if you see missing teenager Caine' - police

A teenager who went missing from Derbyshire on Thursday may be in Telford, say police.

Caine Connor
Officers are asking anyone with information to contact 999 immediately.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "15-year-old Caine Connor went missing from Derbyshire yesterday afternoon.

"It is believed he has travelled back to Telford but his whereabouts are unknown at this time."

Caine is described as a white boy, 5ft 8in, of stocky/medium build with light brown/fair hair.

When he went missing he was wearing a black puffer coat, black trainers and white Nike jumper, and had a black and red Hoodrich man bag.

