'Call 999 if you see missing teenager Caine' - police

Caine Connor

Officers are asking anyone with information to contact 999 immediately.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "15-year-old Caine Connor went missing from Derbyshire yesterday afternoon.

"It is believed he has travelled back to Telford but his whereabouts are unknown at this time."

Caine is described as a white boy, 5ft 8in, of stocky/medium build with light brown/fair hair.