Occupant and two dogs rescued from Telford flat blaze

By Richard Williams

The occupant of a Telford flat and two dogs were rescued from a fire in the early hours of the morning.

Three fire engines were scrambled to the blaze

The blaze in King Street, Dawley, saw three fire engines from Telford Central and Tweedale scrambled to the scene at around 12.28am on Sunday.

With crews using breathing apparatus, the occupant of the first-floor flat and two dogs were "led to safety", said Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The incident was declared over at 12.51am with no reported injuries.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

