Group to celebrate 20 years of caring for Telford's Town Park

The Chairman of The Friends of Telford Town Park Chris Pettman and Telford Mayor Councillor Raj Mehta were joined by Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, for the opening of the special coronation garden created at The Chelsea Gardens.

The volunteers who make up The Friends of Telford Town Park (FOTTP) have been key in developing the 170-hectare award-winning site – creating new features, gates and gardens, restoring flower beds, bird boxes and historic ruins, and moving statues, gardens and even creating time capsules.

Working alongside the council’s park rangers and contractors they have been a major part in what thousands of people enjoy every week – and an exhibition will be opening to celebrate their efforts.

Joan Noel, who passed away in 2019, launched the group back in 2003 with the help of a few other eager volunteers.

At the start she probably didn't realise they would be unearthing archaeological finds, winning campaigns to stop development, and creating murals to celebrate royal jubilees and coronations.

But the group is still going strong and two decades later, they are giving an update on all the progress they have made with a special display on the first floor of Southwater Library in Telford Town Centre from September 15-29, sponsored by the Southwater Event Group.

Chris Pettman, who has been chairman of the FOTTP for seventeen years, said all 40 members are looking forward to the celebration.

“Our 20th anniversary year is set to be a great celebration,” he said.

Chris Pettman, the Chair of the Friends of Telford Town Park, with the guide the group produced.

“Our group love to make a difference to the already incredible surroundings at our award-winning park and we love to see the impact it has on the public – whether it’s seeing families enjoy the gardens, people at our events or visitors from all over the Midlands seeing what has been done here.

“We want to share this beautiful part of our town with you all and we’re looking forward to showing you what we’ve done over the years.”

It is no surprise that 20 years of hard work has brought the friends three awards from Fields in Trust, the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service and a hand in securing Telford being voted the UK’s Best Park in 2015 and Best Park in the West Midlands on a number of occasions.

There are around 16 members of FOTTP who regularly work on the Chelsea and Maxell Cherry Gardens each week, with many more supporting their efforts.

The Friends of Telford Town Park hard at work.

The initial objective for the group was to promote and conserve the sustainable use of Telford Town Park, the biodiversity of the park, the existing boundaries of the park, the built structures in the park – and to protect it from inappropriate use or development.

The group wanted the 450 acres of play area and woodland, lakes and open scrub land not to be lost with the development of Telford New Town – and their aim has been a success.

The exhibition charts the evolution of the group features successes such as preserving and protecting a local nature reserve, the Chelsea and Maxell Cherry Gardens, overseeing the opening of the Twin Tracks, an archeological dig to uncover Stone Row house foundations and the Tarslag works, and rebuilding the access bridge across to The Crannog at Grange Pool.

Chris Pettman, the Chair of FOTTP, and Colin Thompson, Vice Chair of FOTTP, promoting the memory plaque scheme.

Guided walks helped generate interest and membership of the group in the early years as well as events such as litter picking, a Bat Walk with the Bat Conservation Trust West Midlands, a 4am Dawn chorus walk, a Green Festival and a Sakura (Cherry Blossom) Festival, among others.

After six years of campaigning the Friends saved the QE2 Arena by helping it get protected by Fields in Trust (formerly The National Playing Fields Association) in 2011.

They have also overseen the ‘Stream of Life’ statue and Telford’s time capsule being moved into the Chelsea Gardens due to the redevelopment of Southwater.

Other efforts include replanting Southall Pool with new aquatic plants as well as creating a new sensory garden, a memory tree, a bug hotel, replacement bird boxes and hedge laying – an ongoing job – and restored fountains, water features and statues, such as the one of Anne Boleyn.

“When you think of everything this group has achieved over 20 years, it really is remarkable,” added Chris.

The Friends of Telford Town Park were joined by Telford Mayor Councillor Raj Mehta, and Shropshire's Lord Lieutenant Anna Turner, to celebrate the Queen's Award.

Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jenny Wynn, Councillor Carolyn Healy, Mayor of Telford Councillor Raj Mehta, Chairman of FOTTP Chris Pettman, Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner and Vice Chairman of FOTTP, Colin Thompson.

“This is a relatively small band of volunteers working in a large area.

“But for all our members, the area means a lot to us. We work hard for the people of Telford, for the success of our group and it is also a great benefit to our own mental health too.

“We all enjoy being outdoors and everyone who joins us says the same, it has a great positive impact when we are all together working towards a common aim and we look forward to the next 20 years.”

The group has published two new guides to the park, created a unique map, worked with the public litter picking, worked on a scheme to help 16 to 24 year olds learn skills to help get a job, and launched Friends 4 Health where GPs across Telford can socially prescribe joining the friends.

And as if that’s not all the Friends have raised money for charity too. The group started the much-loved Santa Run in 2005, which has raised thousands of pounds over the years for the RNIB, Guide Dogs and Midlands Air Ambulance.

Volunteers meet every Wednesday morning.