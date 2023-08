Fire crews called after reports of field alight

The incident took place in Uppington, near Telford, at around 8.45pm yesterday.

Two crews were dispatched after calls reporting a 'field of straw' on fire, along with an incident support unit and an operations officer.

They used beaters, hosereel jets, rakes, and shovels to deal with the incident.

A report from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said the officers worked to protect the surrounding areas, while damping down the site of the fire.