Top Trip Advisor-rated hospitality venue cuts costs with redundancies amid 'challenges' facing the industry

Putt Putt Social, based in the former Debenhams in Telford Shopping Centre, which has an 'excellent' rating on Trip Advisor, said seven positions had been made redundant.

But business co-owner, Richard Beese, said that the staff in the positions had been offered "alternative jobs with new hours".

He said that a number had taken up the offer, while some opted for redundancy.

Mr Beese said that the attraction, which opened as 'Putt Putt Noodle' last year before rebranding to 'Putt Putt Social', was facing pressure on costs like "many businesses across the country".

Mr Beese, who is co-owner of We Do Play, which specialises in creating immersive leisure and hospitality experiences, including Putt Putt Social, said: "It is regrettable that we have been forced to make seven positions redundant but the staff that occupied these roles were offered alternative jobs with new hours.

"A number of them have accepted the new positions, while others have decided to take the redundancy package.