Telford leisure centre to shut for maintenance

Oakengates Leisure Centre

The closure of Oakengates Leisure Centre in Telford will begin on Monday, September 25.

Telford & Wrekin Council, which owns the facility, said that the pool would close from that date, while a gym facility will be available for use from Monday, October 2 – located in the Tennis Centre, using equipment from the current Aspirations Gym at the site.

The sports hall, studio, 3G pitch, track and tennis centre will remain open throughout the works.

Telford & Wrekin Council said that the closure was required for a "significant programme of investment".

The council said the work is being carried out as part of its "commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030".

It includes essential maintenance, such as replacing external windows, work to the swimming pool tank, pool surround, water filtration and circulation systems.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate action, green spaces, heritage and leisure, said: “This significant programme of works into Oakengates Leisure Centre will see our investment into leisure services continue in order to provide facilities that will benefit the health and fitness of our residents.

"We appreciate that the temporary closure will cause some inconvenience to our users but we are working hard to offset this with a temporary gym located in the tennis centre, relocating swimming lessons and reminding Aspirations members that they have the use of all our leisure facilities across the borough.

"We are delighted to be working towards our target of our operations to be carbon neutral by 2030. The work at Oakengates Leisure Centre is part of a wider package of activity in our Carbon Neutral plan."