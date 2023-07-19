Man with metal bar stuck in his leg taken to hospital

By Megan HoweDonnington

A man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was found with a metal bar through his leg in Telford.

Emergency services were called to Dalebrook Drive, Donnington, at 7.50am on Wednesday.

Crews from Shropshire Fire and Rescue service used axes, hammers, crowbars and croppers to release the man. One fire appliance was mobilised from Telford.

The man was then released into the care of West Midlands Ambulance Service.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: "We were called to an incident at an address on Dalebrook Drive in Donnington, Telford just after 7.40am.

" An ambulance and a paramedic officer were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found one male patient.

"Ambulance staff treated the man for injuries that were not life-threatening and conveyed him to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford for further treatment."

