A stock image of Shropshire fire crews.

Fire Control received a call reporting that a collision had taken place on the A458, Harley Bank, at 0:22am.

Two fire appliances were dispatched from Much Wenlock and Telford Stations, with police and an ambulance also attending the incident.

When the emergency services arrived, they discovered that a hatchback had collided into a tree.

Fire crews assisted one person out the vehicle and left them in the care of the ambulance service.