Trail to honour county veterans to be opened on Armed Forces Day

A Telford Veteran's Trail stone which was officially opened by Queen Consort Camilla

The Telford Veteran's Trail in Telford Town Park will be opened on Saturday, June 24 to coincide with Armed Forces Day.

An official stone on the trail was opened by Queen Consort Camilla when she visited Telford on March 14. Several other stones to celebrate the service of veterans will be laid and opened at the trail's official opening near the town park's war memorial.

Members of the Telford Veteran's Trail Committee from left to right: Mick Kilburn, Fiona Kilburn, Erica Hanson (chair) and Nicholas McKenzie (deputy chair)

Fiona Kilburn, of the Telford Veteran's Trail Committee, said: "This is the brain child of Mrs Erica Hanson, as part of the celebrations for Telford's 50 years. Telford asked for ideas this was hers. We have a great affinity with the forces in the West Midlands and in this country. We sometimes lack in the support of them.

"This is an opportunity for individuals, families and the community to celebrate the services that these individuals provide for our country."

She said the trail will give people the chance to recognise the service of people newly leaving the forces, those already retired and those who have died.

"The council have very kindly agreed to the upkeep and donated the land on which the trail will sit, with the promise to extend it in future if need be," she added. "Balfour Beatty have also kindly donated 250 granite stones for the first recipients, which has been a fantastic help in getting the trail to this point. We also have a fantastic stone mason on board.

"The MOD have given agreement and their help for us to use all the military cap badges on the stones and also confirm each recipient's military service, to ensure this is a genuine celebration of service.

"We have Wellington (Telford) Brass Band booked for the event. We are hoping the Royal British Legion will be there on the day with the flags to help celebrate