Police confirm death of man in Telford pub which led to venue being temporarily shut

Police have confirmed the death of a man in a pub over the weekend.

Police outside the Hare & Hounds in Oakengates, Telford

The Hare & Hounds in Holyhead Road, Oakengates was closed on Saturday with police vehicles seen outside all day.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed the death as a reason for the venue being cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to a pub on Holyhead Road in Telford at 12.30am on Saturday 27 May following the death of a 63-year-old man.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."

On Saturday a spokesperson for Punch, which owns the pub, said the pub had been closed due to "unforeseen circumstances", before thanking "guests and community for their understanding and continued support" and reopening the following day.

