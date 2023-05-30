Police confirm death of man in Telford pub which led to venue being temporarily shut

Police outside the Hare & Hounds in Oakengates, Telford

The Hare & Hounds in Holyhead Road, Oakengates was closed on Saturday with police vehicles seen outside all day.

West Mercia Police has now confirmed the death as a reason for the venue being cordoned off.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "We were called to a pub on Holyhead Road in Telford at 12.30am on Saturday 27 May following the death of a 63-year-old man.

"The death is being treated as unexplained."