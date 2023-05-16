Notification Settings

Road is closed after crash near Telford

By Megan Jones

Police warned of disruption following a collision near Telford.

Police warned of disruption on the B5062 at Crudgington to the High Ercall mini roundabout. Photo: Google
Fire, police and ambulance were all in attendance to the collision near High Ercall at just after 5.30pm on Tuesday(16).

The incident, on the B5062 at Crudgington, involved two saloon cars.

Police warned there would be disruption and a road closure in place, and have advised motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic data from around 6.20pm suggests the road was partially blocked, and the fire service confirmed it was working to make one vehicle safe.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

