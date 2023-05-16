Road is closed after crash near Telford

Fire, police and ambulance were all in attendance to the collision near High Ercall at just after 5.30pm on Tuesday(16).
The incident, on the B5062 at Crudgington, involved two saloon cars.
Police in attendance to RTC on the road from B5062 at Crudginton to the the High Ercall mini roundabout. There will be a disruption and road closure in place. Please plan an alternative route and allow travel time. #staysafe @TelfordCops @OPUShropshire— West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) May 16, 2023
Police warned there would be disruption and a road closure in place, and have advised motorists to avoid the area.
Traffic data from around 6.20pm suggests the road was partially blocked, and the fire service confirmed it was working to make one vehicle safe.