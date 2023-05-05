Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest at Telford pub

The Woolpack in Shawbirch.

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the Woolpack public house on Acorn Way in Shawbirch at around 2.50pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the service said two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

She continued: "On arrival we discovered one male patient. Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."

West Mercia Police said they also attended the pub which is part of the Sizzling Pubs chain, on Thursday afternoon, but said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A spokesperson for the force said: "At around 2.50pm on Thursday, May 4, police received a call from West Midlands Ambulance service that they had responded to a report of a cardiac arrest at the Woolpack public house on Acorn Way in Shawbirch. On arrival ambulance staff confirmed the man had died.

"Police were requested to attend due to the death being in a public place. This death is not being treated as suspicious."