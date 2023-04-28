Inquest opened into death of Telford housewife, 38, who went missing for 10 days

Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Jean Cheryl Clough, aged 38, went missing on March 17, sparking a police hunt.

Several appeals were put out, but Mrs Clough, who was originally from Burnley, Lancashire, but lived in Waltondale, Woodside, Telford, was found dead in woodland near Madeley Court Hotel in Telford.

A hearing at Shirehall was told that at around 2.21pm on March 27, a member of the public called the police to say they had discovered a female in the woodland.

Paramedics and police officers were sent to the scene, and Mrs Clough was confirmed dead at 2.35pm by ambulance staff.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances involved in her death. Her body was identified using the driving licence found in her handbag.