Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inquest opened into death of Telford housewife, 38, who went missing for 10 days

By Nick HumphreysTelfordPublished:

An inquest has been opened into the death of a housewife who went missing for 10 days.

Sebrena Clough
Sebrena Clough

Sebrena Jean Cheryl Clough, aged 38, went missing on March 17, sparking a police hunt.

Several appeals were put out, but Mrs Clough, who was originally from Burnley, Lancashire, but lived in Waltondale, Woodside, Telford, was found dead in woodland near Madeley Court Hotel in Telford.

A hearing at Shirehall was told that at around 2.21pm on March 27, a member of the public called the police to say they had discovered a female in the woodland.

Paramedics and police officers were sent to the scene, and Mrs Clough was confirmed dead at 2.35pm by ambulance staff.

Police were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances involved in her death. Her body was identified using the driving licence found in her handbag.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned Mrs Clough's inquest to July 27 this year.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News