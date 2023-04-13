Unattended cooking sparks a call to the fire service

Telford Central Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a house in Telford at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, after unattended cooking sparked a report of a house fire.

Two crews were mobilised to the scene on Freeston Avenue in St Georges from Telford Central station.

Within just 20 minutes, the scene was under control.

On Wednesday, fire fighters in Shropshire attended three cooking-related incidents, having been called out to Oswestry and Whitchurch earlier in the day.