Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Unattended cooking sparks a call to the fire service

By Megan JonesTelfordPublished: Comments

A kitchen mishap saw firefighters jump in to action on Wednesday evening.

Telford Central Fire Station
Telford Central Fire Station

Shropshire Fire and Rescue were called to a house in Telford at around 9.30pm on Wednesday, after unattended cooking sparked a report of a house fire.

Two crews were mobilised to the scene on Freeston Avenue in St Georges from Telford Central station.

Within just 20 minutes, the scene was under control.

On Wednesday, fire fighters in Shropshire attended three cooking-related incidents, having been called out to Oswestry and Whitchurch earlier in the day.

Fortunately, both of those incidents were found to be false alarms.

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News