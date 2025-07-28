Telford courier firm backing the Bucks with new sleeve sponsorship deal

Hortonwood-based ATW couriers have signed up to become the club's new sleeve sponsors, in a deal which will also see the firm take an advertising hoarding at the club's Seah Stadium in Wellington.

The Telford courier firm provides same-day courier services across the country.

AFC Telford players with commercial manager Aimee Lauder and Adam Welborn of ATW Couriers. Image: Jordan Porter

“As a business with proud Telford roots and identity, we saw the opportunity to link up with the Bucks, knowing that they share that same Telford heritage and pride in being a part of the town," said ATW's managing director Adam Welborn.

"Their achievements last season, when they went the extra mile, meant we felt like natural companions, and we can’t wait to see what Kevin and his team can deliver this season."

AFC Telford United's commercial sales manager Aimée Lauder said the deal was "good for the whole community".

The club gets its new season under way on Saturday, August 9 with a trip to Kings Lynn Town, having been promoted to the National League North last season.

“Having the support of ATW and other local businesses is exciting for us, and we’re grateful to Adam for his support," she said.

"We view it as something that benefits both of us, and we hope Bucks supporters will support those who support us. Backing local enterprises strengthens our business community, and we feel it’s good for the whole community."