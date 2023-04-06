Man found dead at bottom of stairs after celebrating his birthday, inquest hears

Gavin John Windsor, aged 56, had been out drinking before he was found on March 17 this year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall was told police were called to the flat he lived in, above the Raj Cuisine Indian restaurant in Gower Street, St Georges, Telford.

Mr Windsor, who was born in West Bromwich, was already dead when police arrived. Police were satisfied there was no third party involvement and no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Windsor's death.

His cause of death was given as left ventricular hypertrophy as a result of acute alcohol intoxication.