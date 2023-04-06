Notification Settings

Man found dead at bottom of stairs after celebrating his birthday, inquest hears

By Nick HumphreysTelford

A man was found dead at the bottom of a flight of stairs after celebrating his birthday, an inquest heard.

Gavin John Windsor, aged 56, had been out drinking before he was found on March 17 this year.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall was told police were called to the flat he lived in, above the Raj Cuisine Indian restaurant in Gower Street, St Georges, Telford.

Mr Windsor, who was born in West Bromwich, was already dead when police arrived. Police were satisfied there was no third party involvement and no suspicious circumstances surrounding Mr Windsor's death.

His cause of death was given as left ventricular hypertrophy as a result of acute alcohol intoxication.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, recorded a conclusion of natural causes, contributed to by alcohol.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

