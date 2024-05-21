Telford teacher climbs onto school sports hall roof to celebrate solar panel project

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The project at the Wrekin Old Hall Trust will see panels installed on the sports hall, business school and music school at Wrekin College and on the main Old Hall School building, all in Wellington.

The work, which the trust hopes will reduce energy bills as well as help lower carbon dioxide emissions, is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.

Toby Spence, executive head of the Wrekin Old Hall Trust, who is a keen and accomplished climber, celebrated the new project by scaling the sports hall.

He said: “It is very exciting to see solar panels being installed across our campus this term, which is just one part of an overall commitment to being an eco-friendly school and doing all we can to better look after the planet while teaching our pupils all about the importance of sustainability.

“In terms of energy, we consume an average of about 130kW an hour, with peaks and troughs, so at peak generation we will be fully self-sufficient.”

Mr Spence said he wanted to thank staff and families at both schools for supporting the project, adding that the process to install the panels was fairly straightforward and would cause very little disruption on the campus.

Work to install the panels on the sports hall has already started with the project moving to the business school in June and to the music school and Old Hall after the half-term break.