CCTV and new street lights fitted at Telford park

A total of £18,000 has been spent on the CCTV and the work in Ketley, in a joint investment by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), John Campion, and Telford & Wrekin Council.
The work has seen two solar CCTV columns installed at the multi-use games area (MUGA) in Millennium Park.
Sanctuary Housing will work in partnership and contribute to the investment, by installing a third CCTV camera overlooking the playground.
Improvements will also be made to lighting and pavements in the park.
Mr Campion said: “This is a great example of partnership working to ensure communities are safe and feel safe. I know, as local people have told me, that CCTV and lighting provide deterrents which help build safer communities.
“As PCC, I am committed to continue building on this work so people are not only safe, but they also feel safe in public spaces.”
A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Good streetlighting makes a difference in so many ways, people feel safer as there are fewer unlit areas which reduces the opportunity for crimes to take place.
“We’re keen to ensure our residents are happy and feel safer where they live and this scheme will certainly help to deliver that for them.”