CCTV and new street lights fitted at Telford park

Millennium Park at Ketley. Photo: Google.

A total of £18,000 has been spent on the CCTV and the work in Ketley, in a joint investment by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), John Campion, and Telford & Wrekin Council.

The work has seen two solar CCTV columns installed at the multi-use games area (MUGA) in Millennium Park.

Sanctuary Housing will work in partnership and contribute to the investment, by installing a third CCTV camera overlooking the playground.

Improvements will also be made to lighting and pavements in the park.

Mr Campion said: “This is a great example of partnership working to ensure communities are safe and feel safe. I know, as local people have told me, that CCTV and lighting provide deterrents which help build safer communities.

“As PCC, I am committed to continue building on this work so people are not only safe, but they also feel safe in public spaces.”

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Good streetlighting makes a difference in so many ways, people feel safer as there are fewer unlit areas which reduces the opportunity for crimes to take place.