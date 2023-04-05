Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

CCTV and new street lights fitted at Telford park

By Dominic RobertsonTelfordPublished:

More CCTV and fresh street lighting has been installed in part of Telford for public safety improvements.

Millennium Park at Ketley. Photo: Google.
Millennium Park at Ketley. Photo: Google.

A total of £18,000 has been spent on the CCTV and the work in Ketley, in a joint investment by the West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), John Campion, and Telford & Wrekin Council.

The work has seen two solar CCTV columns installed at the multi-use games area (MUGA) in Millennium Park.

Sanctuary Housing will work in partnership and contribute to the investment, by installing a third CCTV camera overlooking the playground.

Improvements will also be made to lighting and pavements in the park.

Mr Campion said: “This is a great example of partnership working to ensure communities are safe and feel safe. I know, as local people have told me, that CCTV and lighting provide deterrents which help build safer communities.

“As PCC, I am committed to continue building on this work so people are not only safe, but they also feel safe in public spaces.”

A statement from Telford & Wrekin Council said: “Good streetlighting makes a difference in so many ways, people feel safer as there are fewer unlit areas which reduces the opportunity for crimes to take place.

“We’re keen to ensure our residents are happy and feel safer where they live and this scheme will certainly help to deliver that for them.”

Telford
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Crime
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News