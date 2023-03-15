Alpaca show returns this weekend – with major boost for local charity

Niamh, Roz Edwards and Nonna from Mulberry Alpacas are looking forward to this weekend's British Alpaca Show at Telford International Centre – with all the ticket proceeds going to the Severn Hospice.

The annual British Alpaca Society National Show has been based in Telford for a number of years – providing a huge benefit to a local charity while it does so.

All the proceeds from the ticket sales for the event go to The Severn Hospice – with more than £17,000 raised for the charity in recent years.

Featuring more than 550 alpacas the show opens on Friday afternoon, and continues over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The event features live judging in two rings, a Champion of Champions Fleece show, a trade village, a Fibre Zone competition offering classes for yarn, garments, homeware, toys and crafts, as well as new for this year the 'World of Alpacas' section designed to inspire, advise and educate on all alpaca related subjects.

Harry Edwards, who has been a chaplain at Severn Hospice for nearly 30 years, also runs Mulberry Alpacas based at Higher Penley, near Wrexham.

Like last year he will be at the show with a host of Severn Hospice volunteers collecting ticket money, which will all go straight to benefit the charity.

Mr Edwards said they were hugely thankful to the society for choosing the charity to benefit from the show, adding that he hoped "as many people as possible" would head down to see the fluffy creatures.

He said: "The hospice needs as much support as it can get at the moment because of rising costs and the national show has always been so positive about supporting Severn Hospice."

Mr Edwards said there would be a host of attractions and information, including the new 'World of Alpaca' section.

He said: "There will be talks about alpacas, what they are kept for, different aspects of business management, demonstrations of spinning and weaving using the fleeces, and the British Alpaca Society have also invested money this year in the show to put on this new section which is ideal for people thinking of keeping alpacas or people already keeping alpacas or who are thinking of diversifying in some way."

The Sunday date for the show also happens to be Mothering Sunday and Mr Edwards encouraged families to come along and enjoy a different day out to celebrate.

Alpacas are raised for their fleece which is described as sustainable, soft and luxurious.

The fleece can be turned into a wide array of products from yarn and apparel to tapestries and blankets.

Tickets are available on the door and cost £5 each or £10 for a family ticket.